Garden tools and machinery stolen
Police are appealing for information after garden tools and machinery were stolen following a break-in at some outbuildings in a rural Shropshire property.
Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood teams said the thefts occurred overnight on October 27-28.
Officers say the garden equipment was stolen after offenders cut the padlocks and forced entry to outbuildings at a property in the Tuck Hill and Six Ashes area.
Anybody with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police quoting reference number: 00247_I_28102023