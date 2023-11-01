Borough and town councillor Thomas Janke has expressed his disappointment over the Government's decision to make nitrous oxide a controlled Class C drug.

As of November 8, possession of nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas - will become illegal.

Those who repeatedly misuse the drug could face up to two years in prison while dealers will face up to 14 years behind bars.

Councillor Janke, who led a campaign in 2018 to raise awareness of the dangers of the drug, has expressed his disappointment over the approach taken by the Government.

After six months of work tackling the use of the drug in Newport, educating and increasing patrols in the area, police in the town reported a "dramatic" reduction in the use of nitrous oxide.

"As someone who worked hard to raise awareness of the consequences of consuming nitrous oxide, I am very disappointed in the Government's approach, which is chalked up to nothing but gesture politics," Councillor Janke said.

The drug is a colourless gas that has been used as a painkiller in surgery and dentistry since 1844, and as an aerosol spray propellant in food preparation.

The new rules mean possession of nitrous oxide - where a person intends to wrongfully inhale it - will be an offence.

Councillor Janke added: "Not only is it nearly impossible to prove that people buying nitrous oxide is to be used for unsavoury purposes, but just exactly how are the police going to find the time to enforce this law when they're struggling to tackle serious crime?

"Cuts to police services has consequences. Education is the key here, not a wet sticking plaster."