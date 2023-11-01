Shropshire Star
Close

Man arrested in connection with Shrewsbury flat fire that put two people in hospital

A man has been arrested in connection with a flat fire that left two people in hospital.

By Megan Jones
Published
The fire took place in a flat on Ellesmere Road

The 30-year-old man was arrested after a fire in a flat in Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning.

Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury was closed just after 8am on Tuesday as all three emergency services attended.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a concern of safety of a woman on Ellesmere Road, in Shrewsbury this morning around 8.05am.

"Officers attended and established there was a fire within a flat. Fire service attended and put the fire out."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a man with "serious injuries" and a woman with "potentially serious injuries" were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

Once the fire had been extinguished, police remained at the scene for some time.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular