Man arrested in connection with Shrewsbury flat fire that put two people in hospital

The 30-year-old man was arrested after a fire in a flat in Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning.

Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury was closed just after 8am on Tuesday as all three emergency services attended.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a concern of safety of a woman on Ellesmere Road, in Shrewsbury this morning around 8.05am.

"Officers attended and established there was a fire within a flat. Fire service attended and put the fire out."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a man with "serious injuries" and a woman with "potentially serious injuries" were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

Once the fire had been extinguished, police remained at the scene for some time.