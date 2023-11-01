Man arrested in connection with Shrewsbury flat fire that put two people in hospital
A man has been arrested in connection with a flat fire that left two people in hospital.
The 30-year-old man was arrested after a fire in a flat in Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning.
Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury was closed just after 8am on Tuesday as all three emergency services attended.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a concern of safety of a woman on Ellesmere Road, in Shrewsbury this morning around 8.05am.
"Officers attended and established there was a fire within a flat. Fire service attended and put the fire out."
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a man with "serious injuries" and a woman with "potentially serious injuries" were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.
Once the fire had been extinguished, police remained at the scene for some time.