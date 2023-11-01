Illicit tobacco and over-sized vapes worth 'thousands' seized in raid on Shrewsbury shop

Officers from West Mercia Police have been working in partnership with Trading Standards from Shropshire Council and they discovered the goods worth thousands of pounds during an inspection of the shop on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Police said: "Officers from West Mercia Police have been working in partnership with Trading Standards from Shropshire Council.

"Illicit tobacco and over-sized vapes, worth thousands of pounds, were discovered and seized during an inspection of a shop in Shrewsbury earlier today.

"The owner of the shop now faces prosecution."