'Housebound' Shrewsbury pensioner accused of historic sex crimes against girl under 16

John Hughes of Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury is accused of four counts of raping a girl under 16 and three counts of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the same girl.

The offences occurred between January 1975 and December 1984.

Mr Hughes did not attend when his case was brought before magistrates in Telford on Tuesday as the court was told the accused was "housebound".

The case was adjourned for Mr Hughes to appear before a Crown Court judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a date yet to be determined.