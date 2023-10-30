Police investigating burglary 'would like to speak to' person in doorbell image

Police have issued a doorbell photo of a man they believe could help them with their inquiries into a burglary in Telford.

Picture: West Mercia Police
The burglary happened around 1am on Saturday when a home was broken into and four male suspects have taken an iPhone, Rolex and an E-bike.

shropshirestar.com/news/crime/2023/10/28/four-men-steal-expensive-rolex-e-bike-and-iphone-in-late-night-telford-burglary/

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We would like to speak to this man to help with enquiries into a burglary at a property on Stokesay Green, Sutton Hill in Telford."

Officers who are investigating the burglary are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people in the area or information that could help with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 using extension 7712212 and quoting 00029_i of the 28 October.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

