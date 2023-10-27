Six points on his licence and £230 court bill faces man for using mobile phone at the wheel

Charlie Elliot Hirschmann, aged 23, of Middle Marsh, Leominster, admitted using a mobile phone while driving a Vauxhall Vivaro on Broad Street, Knighton, Powys, on March 28, 2023.
Hirschmann was handed his punishment by a single magistrate sitting at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
He was not present to hear that he would be given six points on is licence, and would have to pay a fine of £100, a £40 victims surcharge and prosecution costs of £90.
Hirschmann has been given until November 22 to arrange payment of £230 with the court.