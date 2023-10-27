Man sought following Telford van robbery

Have you seen this man?

West Mercia Police said at around 7pm on Friday, September 15, the driver of a catering van found returned to his vehicle at the retail park to find a man sat in the driver's seat, attempting to start it.

After a brief struggle, the man tried to drive the vehicle away, but crashed the catering van, leaving the victim with injuries.

He then got out of the van and fled the area.

It is believed the man pictured may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.