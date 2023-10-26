Woman faces court over a dozen charges including theft, assault and public order

A Shropshire woman has been charged with allegedly committing a dozen offences including theft, assault and public order.

Kidderminster Magistrates and County Court
Naomi Wilson, aged 37, of High Street, Dawley, Telford has received 12 charges, which include thefts, assaults and public order offences, say West Mercia Police.

Wilson is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on November 14.

