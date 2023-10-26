Murder suspect was seen leaving shooting scene near football club, court told

Milton Williams is one of two men accused of the murder of Tyrone Dorsett who was shot dead in a small car park next to Birmingham City FC in Bordesley Green, just after midnight on April 15, 2018.
A suspect accused of murdering a man who was part of a group he and two others had arranged to meet was seen leaving the scene of the shooting.
Milton Williams is one of two men accused of the murder of Tyrone Dorsett who was shot dead in a small car park next to Birmingham City FC in Bordesley Green, just after midnight on April 15, 2018.