Christopher Marcroft, aged 23, came to the attention of police investigators when he was staying at New Century Court, a supported living complex for young men between 16 and 25 in Oswestry.

Officers found 378 moving and six still Category A images - the most serious categorisation which would feature some of the most depraved abuse. Marcroft's phone also contained 72 moving and 35 still Category B images, as well as 50 moving and 57 still Category C images. He was caught in November 2021.

When he was interviewed by police, Marcroft claimed he had lent his phone to others and that he was "not interested in child pornography".

Marcroft, of Queen Elizabeth Close, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. He has no previous convictions.

Kevin Jones, mitigating, insisted "plans are in place" to stop Marcroft re-offending, adding that he does not have access to the internet at home.

Judge Paul Glenn told Marcroft: "When you were arrested a significant number of images were found on your mobile phone. The vast majority were of the most serious categorisation and were moving images. They were young children - real children - being abused and probably irreparably damaged.

"You collected them (the images) over a significant period of time. Almost two years.

"When you were first interviewed you made no comment. In the second interview you put forward a prepared statement in which you said you had lent your phone to others and you were not interested in child pornography.

"In the pre-sentence report you mention you are not sexually attracted to children. The evidence suggests otherwise.

"You have had some personal difficulties, but you don't help yourself by misusing alcohol and cannabis. That has to be cut out.

"I'm not entirely convinced the risk of re-offending is low."

He handed Marcroft a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Marcroft must also do 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity days including the "maps for change" programme to assist in the structure of supervision after his sex offence conviction.