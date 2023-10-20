£355,000 love rat fraudster who left victim 'broken-hearted and homeless' told to pay back £1

Premium
By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A love rat fraudster who conned a woman out of hundreds of thousands of pounds and left her "broken-hearted, homeless and penniless" has been ordered to pay back a grand total of £1.

Durmus Akca conned a woman out of more than £355,000, but will only pay back £1
Durmus Akca conned a woman out of more than £355,000, but will only pay back £1

Durmus Akca, aged 41, was jailed earlier this year after conning a Shrewsbury woman out of her home and her father's inheritance on the false promise of a sun-kissed life in the sunshine of Turkey.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News