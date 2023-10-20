£355,000 love rat fraudster who left victim 'broken-hearted and homeless' told to pay back £1

Durmus Akca, aged 41, was jailed earlier this year after conning a Shrewsbury woman out of her home and her father's inheritance on the false promise of a sun-kissed life in the sunshine of Turkey.
A love rat fraudster who conned a woman out of hundreds of thousands of pounds and left her "broken-hearted, homeless and penniless" has been ordered to pay back a grand total of £1.
