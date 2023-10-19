Boy, 16, charged with robbery after reports of people 'fighting with weapons' in Shrewsbury

A 16-year-old male from Shrewsbury has been charged with robbery

A 16-year-old male from the county town, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with robbery.

Police were called to the Ditherington area on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the police said that, upon investigation "it became apparent that a group had approached a male and threatened him, going on to assault him and steal items from him".

Officers quickly identified two youths who were arrested a short time later.

One 16-year-old male has now been charged, and is set to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Davies said “This is a very serious incident which not only affects the victims but also witnesses and local residents.

"We are appealing for anyone with information to contact us. This happened on a busy road on Tuesday evening.

"We are appealing for people to check their dashcam footage and CCTV. We have spoken with several witnesses, but we believe there will be many more.

“These types of incidents are very rare in Shrewsbury, but they are shocking to all involved.”

Those with information or footage is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 399 of 17th October.