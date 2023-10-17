Business owner devastated after 'brazen' thieves steal 40 portable toilets

Some of the toilets which were taken by 'brazen' thieves.

Three Counties Toilets Hire had the portable units taken from the Ludlow Autograss Club in Pencombe, Herefordshire.

Neil Griffiths, who runs the business with his wife and son, said that they believed they had been taken on Wednesday or Thursday last week.

He said they understood that the toilets had been taken in four separate journeys, and their removal had not been questioned because people believed they were being lawfully collected.

Mr Griffiths said that the toilets accounted for the majority of the business' resources – and cost £1,000 each, with two special disabled toilets costing £1,500.

He said the theft appeared to be 'brazen' and 'baffling'.

He said that the units are relatively unique, with only 62 ever having been made – 60 of which he owns.

Mr Griffiths said that some of the toilets had not even been emptied when they were taken.

He said that he had heard of small numbers of units being stolen from elsewhere before, but never as many as 40 at a time.