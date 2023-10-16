Bradley Caruana, 34, had to get up early for work as a traffic management operator, and was incensed when he heard loud music coming from a car outside his neighbour's home at night.
A man who stood outside his neighbour's home in his underwear and made foul-mouthed threats to kill because they were playing music outside has been sentenced.
