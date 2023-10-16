Man stood outside neighbour's house in boxers and threatened to kill them for playing loud music

A man who stood outside his neighbour's home in his underwear and made foul-mouthed threats to kill because they were playing music outside has been sentenced.

Caruana was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court
Bradley Caruana, 34, had to get up early for work as a traffic management operator, and was incensed when he heard loud music coming from a car outside his neighbour's home at night.

