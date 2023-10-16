Knock knock, you're nicked. Watch as polite police call on three for alleged shoplifting

Knock, knock, who's there? The police, your under arrest. Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers posted a video online showing arrests being made during Business Crime Week.

A spokesperson for Telford police tweeted: "Three people have been arrested in connection with theft and shoplifting in Telford, with the arrests forming part of Business Crime Week."

A short video posted online shows officers politely knocking on a door before turning to more drastic measures.

After the door lock is broken officers file in through the door and a person in a black hooded coat is led away and placed in the back of a van.

Another clip shows a person opening the door to an officer's knock and some bleeped out language before they are put into the back of a van.

A third person in a colourful yellow and green top and black and red trousers is then seen being led away, with language bleeped out and again put into the back of a police van.