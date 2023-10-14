Small south Shropshire community rocked by spate of burglaries - police appeal

Police have appealed for information after the raids happened overnight on Thursday into Friday in Longville-in-the-Dale between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton.

PCSO David Baron, of the policing team in Church Stretton and Craven Arms, said: "We are appealing to the community for information following several burglaries at Longville-in-the-Dale.

"The offender or offenders forced entry to outbuildings and a quantity of expensive tools and a quantity of plant and machinery were stolen."

Anyone with any information about the incident(s) is asked to contact West Mercia Police online, quoting incident number 00069_I_13102023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website: crimestoppers-uk.org