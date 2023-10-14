Shrewsbury BMW driver crashed car on way home from drinking session on empty stomach and painkillers

A woman who had been out drinking in Shrewsbury on an empty stomach crashed her BMW into another car on her way home before driving off then abandoning her vehicle.

Roxanne Wallace, 27, admitted she had had "nothing to eat all day", was on "strong painkillers" and "didn't realise how much [she] had had to drink" at a friend's bar when she decided to drive home on the night of September 15 this year.

