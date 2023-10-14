Joseph Eccles, aged 28, of Oswald Place, Oswestry, had breached a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed on him in 2017 after he had been jailed for 28 months as a 19-year-old for seven offences.
This is a the face of a paedophile who has been jailed for 22 months after he created a virtual computer to hide hundreds of depraved pictures and videos of children, and sex acts with animals.
