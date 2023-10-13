Staff threatened at Shrewsbury town centre business, man arrested

By David Tooley

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff in a town centre business.

Police say that type of behaviour will not be tolerated and the man was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Police said on Twitter on Friday afternoon: "Male has been arrested in Shrewsbury Town Centre after threatening staff in one of the businesses.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

