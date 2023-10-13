Staff threatened at Shrewsbury town centre business, man arrested

Police say that type of behaviour will not be tolerated and the man was taken into custody.
A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Police said on Twitter on Friday afternoon: "Male has been arrested in Shrewsbury Town Centre after threatening staff in one of the businesses.
"This behaviour will not be tolerated."
