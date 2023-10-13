Telford man to face magistrates court trial after denying bladed article charges

James Andrew Boyd, aged 39, of Turreff Avenue, in Donnington, is charged with carrying a meat cleaver, a lock knife, and a handled blade in Ash Lea Drive, Donnington, without lawful authority on April 18, 2023.
A Telford man faces a magistrates court trial after pleading not guilty to three charges of possessing knives or sharp pointed items in public.
