Telford man to face magistrates court trial after denying bladed article charges

A Telford man faces a magistrates court trial after pleading not guilty to three charges of possessing knives or sharp pointed items in public.

James Andrew Boyd, aged 39, of Turreff Avenue, in Donnington, is charged with carrying a meat cleaver, a lock knife, and a handled blade in Ash Lea Drive, Donnington, without lawful authority on April 18, 2023.

