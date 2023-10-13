Police arrest person in connection with shoplifting in Oswestry

By David Tooley

Police say they have arrested a person as they work to tackle shoplifting in a market town.

Officers in Oswestry say they will do everything they can to put offenders before the courts.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "An arrest has been made at an address in Oswestry.

"The arrest was made after a series of shoplifting offences in the town."

They added that officers have been working hard to gather evidence of several thefts from several stores in the town.

"I want to reassure business owners and staff that we are taking this issue seriously and we will do everything we can to put offenders before the courts," said the spokesperson.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

