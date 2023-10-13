Thief who headbutted ex is in 'last chance saloon' to help build relationship with young son

Magistrates told a Ludlow man he is in the 'last chance saloon' after he admitted headbutting his ex-partner after stealing from a shop.

Telford magistrates court
William Robert Jones, aged 30, of Wheatcommon Lane, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of wine and chocolates valued at £25, and then assaulting a woman outside a Co-op in the town on March 23.

