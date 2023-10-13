Banned: Drink driver crashed into telegraph pole after drinking 10 pints

By David TooleyMarket DraytonCrimePublished:

A man who crashed a car into a telegraph pole near Hodnet after drinking 10 pints of beer has been banned from driving for 20 months.

Nicholas John Burgess, aged 51 and of no fixed abode but from Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A442 at Peplow on September 29, with more than twice the limit of booze on his breath.

