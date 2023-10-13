Banned: Drink driver crashed into telegraph pole after drinking 10 pints

Nicholas John Burgess, aged 51 and of no fixed abode but from Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A442 at Peplow on September 29, with more than twice the limit of booze on his breath.
A man who crashed a car into a telegraph pole near Hodnet after drinking 10 pints of beer has been banned from driving for 20 months.
