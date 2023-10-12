Public urged to call 999 if they spot man with links to Shrewsbury

By Megan Jones

Police are looking for a 34-year-old man with links to Shrewsbury, in connection with drug offences.

Merseyside Police are looking for Dean Ellison, who has links to Shrewsbury

Police in Merseyside say Dean Ellison may have information that could assist an investigation into class A and B drug supply.

Ellison, who is from Sefton in Merseyside, has links to Shrewsbury.

He is described as being of slim to medium build, around 6ft 1in tall, with fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 if Ellison is immediately sighted.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 0517141736.

Information can also be given to the Force Contact Centre via social media @MerPolCC

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

