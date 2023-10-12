Jailed: Homeless man stole from the same shop five times in less a week

Anthony Shingler has been issued a Criminal Behaviour Order after a string of thefts in Ludlow

Anthony Shingler, 38, of no fixed abode, was locked up after he admitted after a string of thefts from One Stop in Ludlow.

Shingler pled guilty on September 20 at Telford Magistrates Court to five counts of theft from One Stop Community Stores between September 2 and September 7. His hauls included Budweiser, laundry products, food and household items.

The court handed Shingler five eight-week prison sentences, to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

The Criminal Behaviour Order - which is designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals - will last for two years.

Shingler will face a fine or imprisonment if found to be breaking the conditions of the order, which prevent him from entering or loitering around local shops in Ludlow including One Stop, Sainsburys, Tesco and the local Spar.

Sergeant Nolan of Ludlow Safer Neighbourhoods Team states: “Anthony Shingler’s behaviour has been unacceptable and has continued to impact local businesses, residents, and the community.

“My team continues to work with our local community, partners, and businesses to tackle Anti-Social Behaviour and persistent offending. This CBO shows we will pursue offenders and put Court Orders in place to prevent further offending and protect the local community”.