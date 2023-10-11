Shrewsbury drug driver gets three-year road ban - after she was pulled over for having no insurance

Premium
By Rob Smith ShrewsburyCrimePublished: Comments

A driver who was pulled over for having no insurance before tests revealed illegal levels of cannabis and cocaine in her blood has been banned from the road for three years.

The hearing took place at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday
The hearing took place at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday

Police patrol officers spotted Megan Patricia Jones behind the wheel of a Volvo in Moneybrook Way in Shrewsbury shortly after midnight on April 3 this year, and database checks found that the car was uninsured.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News