A driver who was pulled over for having no insurance before tests revealed illegal levels of cannabis and cocaine in her blood has been banned from the road for three years.
Police patrol officers spotted Megan Patricia Jones behind the wheel of a Volvo in Moneybrook Way in Shrewsbury shortly after midnight on April 3 this year, and database checks found that the car was uninsured.