Oswestry rogue trader told to pay £7,000 after over-charging for shoddy work

Premium
OswestryCrimePublished:

A rogue trader has been told to pay more than £7,000 in compensation and court fees after overcharging a customer for shoddy work.

Telford Justice Centre - Telford County Court - Telford Magistrates' Court
Telford Justice Centre - Telford County Court - Telford Magistrates' Court

Stephen Arthur Reginald Wright, 36, was set to face trial at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over three charges of fraud, but changed his pleas to guilty at the start of the hearing.

Crime
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News