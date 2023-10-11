Oswestry rogue trader told to pay £7,000 after over-charging for shoddy work

Stephen Arthur Reginald Wright, 36, was set to face trial at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over three charges of fraud, but changed his pleas to guilty at the start of the hearing.
A rogue trader has been told to pay more than £7,000 in compensation and court fees after overcharging a customer for shoddy work.
