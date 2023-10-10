Image of Wilko robbery suspect released after 'pointed article used to threaten manager'

Police have issued an image of a man they are seeking in connection with a robbery in which a shop manager was threatened with a 'pointed article'.

Police are appealing for help in identifying this man
Police are appealing for help in identifying this man

The incident happened on July 6 at around 1.20pm at the Wilko store in Southwater, Telford.

The shop has since closed following the collapse of the homeware brand last month.

According to West Mercia Police, the suspect is alleged to have stolen items from the the shelves before attempting to leave the shop.

After being challenged by the manager, the offender is then said to have produced a sharply pointed article and pointed it at them.

Police are appealing for help in identifying this man

On releasing an image of the suspect, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We would like to speak to this man as we believe he may be able to help with our enquires into a robbery that took place in Telford."

Anybody who can identify this man is asked to call investigating officers on 01952 214931

