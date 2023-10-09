Video doorbell alerts residents to two 'suspicious' men climbing up their scaffolding

The occupiers then let the men know they were on to them and the 'suspicious' men made off at about 4.20am on Monday.

Police are appealing for information about what they are calling an attempted burglary at Mortimer Place, in Ludlow.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are appealing to the Ludlow community for information following an attempt burglary/suspicious circumstances at a home on Mortimer Place.

"The offence took place at around 4.20am on October 9, 2023."

PCSO Francis said the occupants of the property were alerted by their Ring doorbell at 4.20am.

They "discovered two unknown males had entered their garden and were climbing scaffolding which was situated against the house", she said.

"The two males were disturbed by the occupants and made off."

One suspect is described as a white male, of medium build, approximately 5ft 10, and 18-20 years old, wearing all grey with a hood up pulled tight around the face, also wearing a rucksack.

The other suspect is described as a white male, of slim build, approximately 5ft, and 18-20 years old, wearing a black jumper with a lighter part at the top - also wearing his hood up pulled tight to cover his face.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00063_I_09102023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

