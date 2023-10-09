David Severn. Picture: Shropshire Police

David Severn, aged 43, of no fixed abode in Shrewsbury, was recently made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order at Telford Magistrates Court for a period of three years.

The order stipulates that Severn must move on when directed by the police, must not use foul and abusive language and must not have open containers of alcohol unless in a licensed premises. Failure to adhere to these conditions could result in imprisonment or a fine.

Police Sergeant Gary Lansdale, speaking at the weekend about the order handed out on September 21, said: “The behaviour shown by Severn over a period of time has not been acceptable. He has caused a lot of harm and upset to people, including residents, visitors and business owners in Shrewsbury.”

“My team and I are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury town centre. What this CBO shows is that we will pursue offenders and put evidence before the court so that orders can be put in place to help prevent further offending and keep our community safe.”