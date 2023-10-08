Man caught with cannabis in his trousers on New Year's Eve fails to comply with police

Charlie Shepherd admitted possessing cannabis

Charlie Shepherd admitted possessing 2.5 grammes of cannabis in Presteigne on December 31 2022, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 27.

Police tried to divert the 20-year-old of The Paddocks, Presteigne, away from the court system but he failed to comply. The court heard police officers parked alongside a vehicle and noticed a strong smell of cannabis. Shepherd was detained and had cannabis down his trousers.

Representing himself Shepherd had nothing to say about the offence and said he does not struggle with drug use. Chairman of the magistrates Lorna Jones said it was quite sad that Shepherd was in court. Sheif he had complied with the police he would not have a criminal record. She urged him to think about his future.