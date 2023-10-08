Man caught with cannabis in his trousers on New Year's Eve fails to comply with police

By Karen ComptonLlandrindod WellsCrimePublished:

A young man caught with cannabis down his trousers on New Year's Eve has got a criminal record after he failed to comply with diversion attempts.

Charlie Shepherd admitted possessing cannabis
Charlie Shepherd admitted possessing cannabis

Charlie Shepherd admitted possessing 2.5 grammes of cannabis in Presteigne on December 31 2022, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 27.

Police tried to divert the 20-year-old of The Paddocks, Presteigne, away from the court system but he failed to comply. The court heard police officers parked alongside a vehicle and noticed a strong smell of cannabis. Shepherd was detained and had cannabis down his trousers.

Representing himself Shepherd had nothing to say about the offence and said he does not struggle with drug use. Chairman of the magistrates Lorna Jones said it was quite sad that Shepherd was in court. Sheif he had complied with the police he would not have a criminal record. She urged him to think about his future.

Magistrates gave him a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge. They also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

Crime
News
Llandrindod Wells
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
South Shropshire

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News