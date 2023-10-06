Claire Orrey died on the morning of Sunday, July 30 (Photo: West Mercia Police).

Robert Orrey, aged 31, of Burnell Road, Admaston, Telford, did not appear in front of Her Honour Judge Kristina Montgomery KC on Friday morning at Stafford Crown Court.

Orrey is charged with the murder of Claire Orrey in Telford on July 30, 2023, and that he attempted to murder Stephen Orrey.

Judge Montgomery heard legal representations from prosecutor Rachel Brand and defence counsel Kevin Jones before deciding to set Thursday, November 2, as the date that Orrey should next appear in court.

It has been scheduled for Birmingham Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.