Black people eight times more likely to be stopped and searched by West Mercia Police - top cops respond

West Mercia Police said it is aware of the 'disproportionality' in the number of stop and searches carried out on "some ethnic groups", but added that it remains "an important tool" to keep people safe.
Police say senior officers review every single stop-and-search carried out on black people in the region.
West Mercia Police said it is aware of the 'disproportionality' in the number of stop and searches carried out on "some ethnic groups", but added that it remains "an important tool" to keep people safe.