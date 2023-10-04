Three year-plus ban for 'idiot' who crashed while drink-driving in Telford

A man who was taken to hospital after being involved in a head-on crash was found to have more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Phillip Anthony Taylor, aged 40, of Charlton, Telford, has been banned from driving for three years and four months after pleading guilty to having 195 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the limit is 80.

