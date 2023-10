Aaron Kendall. Picture: West Mercia Police

Aaron Kendall, of Furlong Green in Lightmoor, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences, which included three counts of rape of a girl under 13 and four counts of assault a girl under 13 by touching.

The 32-year-old was arrested around 20 minutes after the victim reported the crimes to police and was later charged with the offences which took place between 2018 and 2023.