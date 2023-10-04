Business' bid to protect premises from anti-social behaviour

Halon Menswear manager Paul Lord put in the planning application to have security shutters installed at the shop.

Halon Menswear, on Shrewsbury's High Street, had applied to Shropshire Council for permission to put screens on the front of the Grade II listed shop.

It has now emerged that the architects behind the plans have met with council officials and have agreed to change the colour proposed for the screens.

The initial application had proposed the screen would been white, but after a meeting the applicant has agreed to make the screen matt black – to match with the existing shop front glazing bars.

When the application was submitted a design and access statement told how the show was faced with an "unacceptable" situation in relation to anti-social behaviour.

Business manager Paul Lord had previously spoken out over the issues faced at the shop.

It comes as there has been significant concern over a rise in anti-social behaviour, such as drug taking and abuse, as well as the impact of rough sleeping.

The proposal submitted to the council stated: "The menswear business on the ground floor of the property is need of security for the open area between the display windows at the front of the shop.

"In the out of hours when the shop is closed this area is being targeted by rough sleepers who leave rubbish and other sanitary waste which is not at all pleasant for the shop owner to clear up.

"Also on one occasion on a winter night a fire was started.

"Also on another occasion when the shop owner asked a person to leave he was threatened with violence. This situation is unacceptable."

The proposal was described as follows: "To provide a security screen which is visually attractive and which still allows vision into the area behind and which does not obscure the display windows. In shop opening hours the screen slides to the sides into a neat folded position."