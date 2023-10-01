Car left smoking and abandoned after crashing into hedge late last night

The vehicle was discovered on the Maesbury Road industrial estate in Oswestry at around midnight.

Police were in attendance and firefighters were called to make the car safe.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 12.06am on Sunday, October 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry. One hatchback vehicle has been made safe by fire service personnel. It was smoking and abandoned.