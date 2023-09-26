Three-year banning order for football fan who threw coin at pitch

Last Friday, Johnson admitted one count of throwing a missile at an area adjacent to the pitch at Tranmere's Prenton Park ground when he appeared at Sefton Magistrates Court.

He was given a three-year football banning order, preventing him from watching his team - or any other side - in action.

Johnson, of Village Road, Bebington, must not go within a mile of Prenton Park on the day Tranmere Rovers play at home four hours before or after the match. He is also banned from visiting the town or city hosting Tranmere away games over the same - again within four hours of kick-off and four hours of the final whistle sounding.