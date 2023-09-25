Pair remanded in custody after Shrewsbury burglary

Two men have been remanded into custody after the burglary of a home in Shrewsbury

Lee Davis, aged 36, of Wingfield Close, Shrewsbury, and Tony Haycocks, aged 40, of Montgomery Way, Shrewsbury, have been charged with burglary of a residential dwelling.

Police say officers from the serious acquisitive crime team in Shrewsbury arrested the two men following the burglary which took place on Sunday, September 10, in Battlefield.

Davis and Haycocks appeared at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 21, where they were remanded in custody.