Pair remanded in custody after Shrewsbury burglary

By Megan JonesShrewsburyCrimePublished:

Two men have been remanded into custody after a home in Shrewsbury was burgled.

Lee Davis, aged 36, of Wingfield Close, Shrewsbury, and Tony Haycocks, aged 40, of Montgomery Way, Shrewsbury, have been charged with burglary of a residential dwelling.

Police say officers from the serious acquisitive crime team in Shrewsbury arrested the two men following the burglary which took place on Sunday, September 10, in Battlefield.

Davis and Haycocks appeared at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 21, where they were remanded in custody.

They are set to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, October 23.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

