Balaclava clad pair sought in Telford arson probe

Two people seen wearing balaclavas near a building fire are being sought as part of an arson investigation.

Telford Police are appealing for witnesses after the blaze at a property on King Street, Dawley, on Sunday, September 17.

Officers received reports of a fire at around 12.30am.

When emergency services arrived two people who were inside had managed to escape uninjured, but the fire caused significant damage to the front of the property.

Officers investigating the fire say they believe it may have been started deliberately.

They said they would like to speak to anyone who saw "two people wearing balaclavas acting suspiciously around King Street at the time of the fire".

Anyone with information, including dash-cam and CCTV footage, is asked to contact DC Jack Pedley by calling 101 – on extension 7712139, or e-mail jack.pedley@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 15i of the September 17.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

