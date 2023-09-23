'Criminal damage' at shelter sparks police alert

Picture: Ludlow Police

Officers are investigating the damage to a shelter in Wheeler Road and are asking locals for information.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are investigating criminal damage to a a shelter located on Wheeler Road in Ludlow and are appealing to local residents for information.

"The shelter was damaged sometime in the week commencing September 18 when damage has been caused to the seating of the shelter.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk