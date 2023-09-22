Drugs arrests made by police acting on 'intelligence received'

Police say the arrests were made in Whitchurch on Thursday afternoon and they were both further arrested for alleged possession with intent to supply following searches.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Police said: "Yesterday afternoon officers from Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, Shropshire Local Organised Crime Team and the Shropshire Operation Patrol Unit arrested a male and female in Whitchurch for Concern in Supply of Class A drugs following intelligence received.

"Searches following arrest located suspected class A drugs and both were further arrested for possession with intent to supply."