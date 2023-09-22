Drugs arrests made by police acting on 'intelligence received'

By David TooleyCrimePublished:

A male and a female were arrested in north Shropshire after police received intelligence about the supply of class A drugs.

Police say the arrests were made in Whitchurch on Thursday afternoon and they were both further arrested for alleged possession with intent to supply following searches.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Police said: "Yesterday afternoon officers from Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, Shropshire Local Organised Crime Team and the Shropshire Operation Patrol Unit arrested a male and female in Whitchurch for Concern in Supply of Class A drugs following intelligence received.

"Searches following arrest located suspected class A drugs and both were further arrested for possession with intent to supply."

Police have asked anyone with information in relation to drug dealing to report it via the West Mercia Police website or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Crime
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News