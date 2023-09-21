Rogue landlord's £32,000 payout for unsafe properties 'serves as warning', says leader

By Nick Humphreys

Landlords have been served "an important warning" after one was ordered to pay £32,000 for allowing tenants to live and sleep in unsafe properties.

Thomas Evans – the owner of land known as the Oakery near Ludlow – failed to deal with numerous problems with his properties including a defective boiler/log burner, issues with electrical installations, incorrectly installed solid fuel appliances, and lack of hot water provision.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

