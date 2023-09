Ban and hefty fine for drug driver caught in powerful BMW on A5 in Shrewsbury after taking cannabis

A drugged-up driver who was caught behind the wheel of a powerful BMW with cannabis in his system on the A5 has been handed a hefty fine.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Preston island, Shrewsbury Shane Evans, aged 38, was caught driving a three-litre BMW M3 Sport on the A5 near the Preston roundabout in Shrewsbury on March 6 this year.