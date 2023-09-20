Thief smashed glass door of Polish shop in Wellington and stole food

A thief who smashed a shop door and stole food has been handed a suspended jail term.

Rachel Bowden, aged 34, caused damage worth £200 when she smashed a pane of glass in the front door of Casper Stores, a Polish food shop in New Hall Road, Wellington. She took £30 worth of various food items, and was found to be in possession of cannabis when she was arrested. The offences were committed on June 24 this year.

