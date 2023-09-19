Shrewsbury Police issue dispersal order following more anti-social behaviour incidents

A stock image of police tape.

A number of incidents were reported on Tuesday in Pride Hill.

In response, the duty inspector in Shrewsbury authorised a Section 34 Dispersal Order, which was set to be in place until 9am on Wednesday (September 20).

Due to a number of anti social behaviour incidents reported on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury town centre today, the duty Inspector has authorised a Section 34 Dispersal order until 9am tomorrow morning to stop further issues. One already issued PCSO 6166 @CCPippaMills @StuartBillWMP — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) September 19, 2023

It comes just a day after Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski revealed he told the Prime Minister that he has put West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion "on notice" when it comes to tackling anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury.

Mr Kawczynski said: "We have residents near the Ark frightened to leave their home or place of work, elderly residents who won't go out due to a cabal of people in Pride Hill."

The MP told Mr Sunak at the weekend that in his 18 years of being an MP he had never experience a worse situation in the town centre, and that he has now put Mr Campion "on notice".

He said: "The situation in Shrewsbury town centre and in Pride Hill is no longer acceptable. I have already spoken to the PCC about it. We need action in it. I have told the PM that I have now put the PCC on notice and that we have to have more visible policing in Shrewsbury town centre.

"We are giving him [the PCC] until next month to see a significantly improved level of police in Shrewsbury town centre. If things do not improve, I will be asking the speaker of the House of Commons to raise a debate in Parliament on the matter."

"The PM listened carefully to what I said and I told him I would keep him updated with any decision about the PCC. He invited me to come back and discuss the issue with him if the situation does not improve," said Mr Kawczynski.

PCC John Campion said he shared the MP's concerns about Shrewsbury town centre.

He added: “As PCC, I am committed to working with partners to address the issues. This has been reflected in my office being part of the taskforce that has been set up by the council. I will also continue to ensure that West Mercia Police has the resources it needs to address these concerns.

"However, it is also important to make sure the wider system is set up to support those who are displaying the behaviours that are causing concerns and preventing these behaviours from being repeated in the future.