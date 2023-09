Drunk man in boxers who pulled knife on 'shaken' paramedics was 'six inches from going to prison'

A drunk man who pulled a knife on paramedics when they went to his house to provide medical care was "within six inches" of going to prison.

Joseph Farrell, aged 49, was in a T-shirt and boxers when he pulled the weapon from an empty Strongbow cider box and "lunged" towards the two medics.