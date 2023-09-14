Man jailed for biting girlfriend's cheek

McCarthy was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Martin McCarthy, 31, from Ashtree Way, Northampton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Judge Anthony Lowe heard that the incident had taken place in Telford in July of this year.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said that McCarthy and the victim had been together for around two weeks when they had gone out to a pub in Telford and argued. The argument had continued later when they returned home, and the following morning, when McCarthy bit his partner on the cheek.

Clive Myrie, mitigating, had asked Judge Lowe to suspend the sentence so that McCarthy could get assistance to prevent a repeat of the behaviour.

He said McCarthy, who had been on remand since the incident, would not get help to deal with his problems while in prison.

He said: "His time in prison has allowed him to reflect on what he did."

He added: "He needs help in relation to how he deals with difficulties in relationships. He need help in relation to how he can have a healthy relationship, that is what is being asked for – even by his current partner."

Mr Myrie said that McCarthy had faced serious tragedies while on remand, and was suffering with his mental health as a result.

He said: "He needs to be helped in relation to that relationship so that, as your honour highlights, that fear of further violence does not become a reality.

"The only way that can be achieved in my submission is in the way envisioned by the probation service with a sentence in the community."

But Judge Lowe said that McCarthy's 'appalling' record of previous violence – and the fact the offence put him in breach of a suspended sentence order for driving while disqualified – gave him no option but to send him to jail.

His decision came despite pleas from McCarthy's partner and victim, and his mother, from the public gallery.

Judge Lowe said: "I am quite sure as you stand there today you deeply regret what happened and I suspect each time you have appeared before the court for sentence you do regret what you have done and say, if not to the court, then to yourself that you will not let it happen again and that you will address whatever issues you have that cause you to behave in this way, but there is nothing whatsoever before me to say that you are anywhere nearer to rehabilitation."

Judge Lowe said McCarthy's failure to complete the requirements of his suspended sentence were evidence for him not to repeat the community sentence.

He said: "The fact you are in breach of that suspended sentence really prevents me from taking that course, or having any real belief that course would succeed."

He added: "I am sorry I cannot help you, but there comes a time you have got to help yourself."