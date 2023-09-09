Daniel Kawczynski MP, left, and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion chat to civic enforcement officer Michelle Bowen

Daniel Kawczynski and West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner met behind closed doors at the Beaconsfield Club, in Meadow Place, before visiting the Pride Hill epicentre of problems.

Emerging from the 45-minute meeting, Mr Kawczynski said it had been called to discuss a number of issues that have been brought to his attention.

He said one issue he wants to get to the bottom of is how many notices are handed out by the police to people for behaving anti-socially in the town centre compared to how many Shropshire Council has acted on.

Daniel Kawczynski and John Campion make their way down Pride Hill, Shrewsbury

"They aren't all necessarily fines, but pointers to services such as mental health support and I think it would be interesting to see that," he said.

Mr Kawczynski said he would like to see the creation of a hub in the town centre that brings together the police and other services to be closer to the issue.

West Mercia PCC John Campion said that there is "work to be done" on understanding the root causes of the problem.

Standing in the shade of a tree in a blistering Pride Hill on Friday afternoon, Mr Campion said: "West Mercia has several urban centres and Shrewsbury has the same sort of problems that they all have.

"There is a small cadre of individuals causing a disproportionate amount of harm."

But he added that there are "more cops than we have ever had" and a "lot of resources" to bring to bear on it.

"I do think we have made an effort to understand it but we have not yet succeeded," he added.

In the meantime, he called on the citizens of Shropshire to be "continuously reporting" issues.

But Mr Campion admitted that when it comes to behaviour people are "allowed to be loud".

"The line where it is transgressing into anti-social behaviour is fine and nuanced," he said.

"As a six-foot-plus man and former prison officer I do not feel intimidated," he said as a group of individuals on the park benches at the top of Pride Hill started swearing at each other.

"But I do understand that others can feel intimidated."

Chief Inspector Tracy Ryan, who heads up the county's Safer Neighbourhood Teams and problem solving unit strode across to the group and talked to them as the sound level and content of the language subsided.

She said: "It has been a really productive meeting. We were briefing Mr Kawczynski on what policing is going on in the town. It includes a multi-agency response to problems as well as the help and support available.

"We have a committed amount of people in the partnership, but we are trying to solve a societal issue and that takes a team approach."